Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment

EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day.

Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday.

This decision surprised many around the college football world, especially considering he'd never been to Eugene for a visit. Even his own mother seemed shocked by the sudden decision.

On Wednesday night, reports revealed that Oregon never received a signed letter of intent from Bowen. The odds of that letter ever arriving in Eugene are starting to look less and less likely.

"I’m hearing now that it is going to be a very steep uphill climb for Oregon to land Peyton Bowen's signature," college football insider Ari Wasserman reports.

Bowen is the No. 2 ranked safety in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.