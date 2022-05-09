Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 2: A UCF Knights spirit team member waves the flag after a score in the third quarter of the AAC Championship against the Memphis Tigers at Spectrum Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening.

According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night.

Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:

Police arrested and charged former Maryland linebacker and UCF transfer Terrence Lewis for domestic battery on Sunday evening, per public records. Authorities booked Lewis into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade (Fla.) County with a $1,500 bond.

Lewis was one of the top players in the country coming out of high school. He was ranked the No. 1 linebacker and No. 21 overall recruit in the 2021 class by 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

He committed to Maryland over Miami and Tennessee, among other programs.

More details on Lewis' arrest will likely come out soon.