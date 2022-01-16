Report: 5-Star Transfer QB Jaxson Dart Down To 2 Schools

Jaxson Dart, one of the top transfer quarterbacks in the country, is reportedly down to two schools with his decision.

The five-star USC Trojans quarterback announced his decision to leave the program earlier this year, with many believing five-star Caleb Williams is on the way.

Dart could be heading to where Williams is coming from.

According to a report from ESPN, the five-star USC Trojans transfer quarterback is down to two schools with his decision.

USC Trojans transfer Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg are choosing between the Oklahoma Sooners and Ole Miss Rebels as their transfer destinations, per @HamiltonESPN. STORY: https://t.co/oZAaXQ5Vc0 — On3 (@On3sports) January 16, 2022

Oklahoma received a transfer commitment from UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel earlier this offseason.

The Sooners are now led by former Clemson Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables, while Ole Miss remains coached by Lane Kiffin.

Both programs have been in play for some major transfers this offseason.