Report: 8 Teams Expressed Interest In Trade For Deshaun Watson

Just over one month ago, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was the hottest trade prospect in the league. That was the case until a cascade of troubling sexual assault allegations washed over the superstar QB.

With allegations from 22 different women currently pending against Watson, making a trade involving the 25 year old wouldn’t make much sense at all right now. But, the interest was certainly there at one point.

According to longtime Houston Texans insider John McClain, via Pro Football Talk, eight NFL teams were gunning for Watson before the cases started building against him: the Jets, Dolphins, Panthers, Broncos, 49ers, Patriots, Bears, and Washington.

With many of these teams now going in different directions, the allegations against Watson could end up having some pretty major implications on the NFL QB landscape.

The Jets are seemingly locked in on selecting Zach Wilson with their No. 2 overall selection, the Panthers have traded for former New York QB Sam Darnold, the 49ers moved up to No. 3 and will likely select a quarterback, the Pats re-signed Cam Newton on a one-year deal, the Bears signed Andy Dalton and Washington secured free-agent Ryan Fitzpatrick.

While no moves have been made since the Watson drama, the Dolphins have voiced their utmost confidence in rising second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa. The Broncos are the final team remaining on this list who continue to have some quarterback uncertainty heading into 2021.

That being said, even if all of Watson’s cases are settled in the coming weeks, a trade for the three-time Pro Bowler may still be out of the question this offseason. Regardless of the litigations outcome, he’ll likely face some pretty steep suspensions from the NFL.