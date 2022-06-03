Report: A Frontrunner Has Emerged For Hornets' Head Coaching Job

CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 29: A general view of the game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets during game six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 29, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets are the only remaining NBA team who have yet to name a head coach for the 2022-23 season. But a frontrunner appears to have emerged.

According to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson is the frontrunner for the job. Per the report, he will meet with team owner Michael Jordan and the Hornets front office next week.

A former professional basketball player in his own right, Atkinson has nearly 20 years of coaching experience under his belt. He also spent four seasons as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets before resigning in 2020.

Atkinson spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers. He's in his first year with the Warriors.

The 2021-22 season saw the Charlotte Hornets go 43-39. It was their best win rate in six years. But they still missed the playoffs and the Hornets let go of head coach James Borrego after four seasons.

With one of the NBA's best young players in LaMelo Ball plus a ton of money being invested into building the team around him, the Hornets are eager to get into the playoffs now.

Fortunately for them, Atkinson was able to lead a Nets team with limited starpower into the playoffs in 2019. If he's the guy, maybe he can duplicate the feat in Charlotte.

Will Kenny Atkinson get the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job?