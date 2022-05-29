Report: Al Horford Dealing With Tough Family Heartbreak

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 06: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2019 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 06, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bucks defeat the Celtics 113-101. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Al Horford wasn't his usual self on Friday night against the Miami Heat and everybody noticed it.

He finished with only three points on 1-of-8 shooting as the Celtics fell to the Heat, 111-103 in Game 6. They had a chance to close the series out but instead, it's now going back to Miami for a Game 7.

Other than it being just an off night for Horford, he's also experiencing some heartbreak.

Per Enrique Rojas of ESPN, Horford just recently lost his grandfather on Thursday.

In English, this comes out as, "José Reynoso, father of my friend and colleague Arelis Reynoso, passed away this morning and grandfather of the star NBA player Al Horford."

"He was 81 years old. He will be buried on Saturday in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic."

Horford will likely do everything in his power to win Game 7 on Sunday night for his grandfather. A win sends the Celtics to the NBA Finals where they would play the Golden State Warriors.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Our thoughts are with Al and his family during this difficult time.