Report: Alabama Is An Option For Major Ohio State Transfer

Jameson Williams, a four-star wide receiver from Ohio State, entered the NCAA’s transfer portal earlier this week.

The former Buckeyes starting wide receiver has decided to pursue other options and several major schools are interested in him.

According to a report from AL.com, Alabama has emerged as a potential destination for the former top recruit.

“Alabama is a school to keep an eye on as a possible landing spot for ex-Ohio State WR Jameson Williams. Seems like he could potentially make a final decision and announcement on a transfer destination as soon as the early part of this week,” Matt Zenitz reported.

Williams had six catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in 2019. He was then named a starter in 2020, catching nine passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

The now-former Ohio State wide receiver had said earlier this spring that he felt good about his role moving forward.

“No, I really don’t feel left out,” Williams said, via Buckeye Scoop. “Me personally, I really don’t look forward to other people crediting me because I know it’s gonna come.”

However, Williams has decided to pursue other options outside of Ohio State. He could reportedly make his transfer decision soon.