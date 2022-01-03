Report: Alabama Staffer Landing Head Coaching Job

One of the hardest parts of maintaining a dynasty in college football is keeping assistants in house. On Monday, another Nick Saban Alabama disciple is leaving for their own opportunity, following the January 10 national championship game.

According to FootballScoop.com, Ron Cooper, an analyst with the Crimson Tide is taking a head coaching job with an FCS school.

Sources: Ron Cooper will remain with Alabama through the national championship before moving into this new head coaching role https://t.co/QElAlt6Cu4 — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) January 3, 2022

“Ron Cooper, a veteran coach with experience in both the NFL and at myriad Power 5 programs, including serving this season as a senior analyst on Nick Saban’s Alabama staff, will be named head coach at Long Island University,” sources told the site.

The LIU Sharks play in the NEC conference and are coming off of a 2-8 record in 2021. Prior to Long Island’s recent struggles, the Sharks three conference titles in four years under head coach Bryan Collins from 2014-2018.

The Sharks own an all-time win/loss record of 422-259-6 since the school’s first season dating back to 1928. The program has won 18 conference championships in its history. 11 of which came during the Collins regime.

Cooper will try to create some history of his own upon his arrival in Brookville, NY. As he trades Alabama Crimson & White for LIU Blue & Gold.