Report: Alabama Staffer Landing Head Coaching Job

Multiple Alabama football helmets laying on the ground.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Alabama Crimson Tide helmets lay on the ground with in confetti after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

One of the hardest parts of maintaining a dynasty in college football is keeping assistants in house. On Monday, another Nick Saban Alabama disciple is leaving for their own opportunity, following the January 10 national championship game.

According to FootballScoop.com, Ron Cooper, an analyst with the Crimson Tide is taking a head coaching job with an FCS school.

“Ron Cooper, a veteran coach with experience in both the NFL and at myriad Power 5 programs, including serving this season as a senior analyst on Nick Saban’s Alabama staff, will be named head coach at Long Island University,” sources told the site.

The LIU Sharks play in the NEC conference and are coming off of a 2-8 record in 2021. Prior to Long Island’s recent struggles, the Sharks three conference titles in four years under head coach Bryan Collins from 2014-2018.

The Sharks own an all-time win/loss record of 422-259-6 since the school’s first season dating back to 1928. The program has won 18 conference championships in its history. 11 of which came during the Collins regime.

Cooper will try to create some history of his own upon his arrival in Brookville, NY. As he trades Alabama Crimson & White for LIU Blue & Gold.

