When Alabama superstar Jameson Williams went down with a non-contact knee injury during last night’s National Championship contest, the Crimson Tide faithful feared the worst for their talented young receiver.

Now, according to reports from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, those fears have been realized.

Williams, one of the top wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, has reportedly torn his ACL.

The explosive WR is expected to undergo surgery sometime in the next ten days. Doctors believe the 20-year-old will make a full recovery and retain his sub-4.3 40-yard dash speed, per Schefter.

Alabama's Jameson Williams, the projected top WR in the 2022 NFL Draft, tore his ACL last night vs. Georgia, per sources. Doctors believe that, after surgery within the next 10 days, Williams will retain his sub 4.3 speed, and they expect a full recovery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2022

This news shouldn’t come as too much of a shock to the college football world. After last night’s game that saw the Georgia Bulldogs claim a 33-18 win over the Tide, UGA head coach Kirby Smart asked Nick Saban about Williams’ crushing injury.

“They think he might have an ACL,” the Bama coach responded.

In his first season with the Crimson Tide after transferring away from Ohio State, Williams established himself as one of the elite wide receivers in college football. Through 15 games, he logged 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Prior to last night’s injury, Jameson Williams was projected as a top-15 pick in several mock drafts. With a long recovery journey ahead of him, there’s no doubt his stock has taken a hit.

Hopefully the young star can make a speedy recovery and realize his NFL aspirations.