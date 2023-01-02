Report: An Injury Diagnosis Is In For Teddy Bridgewater

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins passes during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Dolphins were forced to go to their third-string rookie quarterback in Sunday's loss to the Patriots after Teddy Bridgewater exited early with a finger injury.

After the game, coach Mike McDaniel didn't much to say about Bridgewater's injury, telling reporters, "I don’t know the severity. I believe it was on making the tackle on the pick-six, but that’s something that we’ll find out more in the coming days.”

Now according to NBC's Pro Football Talk, it appears the veteran QB suffered a broken finger after hitting his hand on a helmet while throwing a pass that led to a Kyle Duggar pick-six.

If everything remains the same, rookie Skylar Thompson is likely to start Miami's season finale in place of Bridgewater, while Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol.

Prior to getting injured, Bridgewater had completed 12-of-19 passes for 161 yards, a touchdown and the aforementioned pick.