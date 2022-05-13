Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Kentucky Football Player

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the Louisville Cardinals game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on September 14, 2013 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has been a vital part of the Wildcats' offense over the past two years. But some serious legal issues could slam the brakes on his football career.

According to LEX 18 News in Lexington, a warrant has been issued for Rodriguez's arrest after he failed to appear in court for an arraignment today. Judge Denotra Gunther issued the warrant and imposed a $200 fine on the senior running back.

Rodriguez was arrested this past Sunday in Lexington. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Per LEX 18, the arrest citation noted that Rodriguez admitted consuming 1-2 shots of alcohol to an officer. He faces three charges of driving with no tail lamps, careless driving, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

In four years at Kentucky Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has 417 carries for 2,739 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has another 75 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Over the past two seasons Rodriguez has over 2,000 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. He's led the Wildcats in rushing in each of the last two seasons.

Rodriguez is expected to be the Wildcats' starting running back in 2022. But legal trouble could result in him getting some kind of discipline from the team.

Will Christopher Rodriguez avoid jail and play the entire 2022 season?