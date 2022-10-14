Report: Assistant College Football Coach Has Resigned

ATLANTA - NOVEMBER 28: Cheerleaders for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets waves flags in the air during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 28, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Georgia Tech running backs coach Mike Daniels has resigned from his position six weeks into the 2022 season.

Donald Hill-Eley will take over the position for the Yellow Jackets, per college football insider Brett McMurphy.

Daniels, a former running backs coach for the University of Buffalo, landed his job as the Yellow Jackets' RB leader prior to the 2022 season.

Through the first six games of the year, Georgia Tech has 919 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns — averaging 153.2 yards per game. These figures have the team poised in the middle of the pack in the ACC.

The reason for Daniels' midseason resignation is unknown.

Former head coach Geoff Collins was fired after a 1-3 start to the year. Interim head coach Brent Key released a statement regarding Daniels' resignation on Friday:

"I thank Mike for his contributions to our program and student-athletes and wish him the best in the future."

Georgia Tech is 3-3 to start the season after a shaky start. The ACC squad has claimed victory in each of its last two games, including a win over No. 24 Pittsburgh.