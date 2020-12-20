Report: ‘At Least’ 2 Bowl Games Will Be Canceled Today

It’s bowl season in the college football world.

The 2020 college football regular season is over. It was quite a ride this fall, with every conference starting its regular season at different points. But we’ve finally reached the end and will be rewarded with a College Football Playoff and bowl games.

Bowl season will look a lot different than normal, though.

Several prominent college football programs have already opted out of the postseason. Others could do the same on Sunday.

Multiple notable bowl games have been canceled, with more probably on the way. In fact, college football insider Brett McMurphy reports that “at least” two bowl games are expected to be canceled on Sunday.

“Pac-12 will only have 2 teams – Oregon & Colorado – play in a bowl. Multiple opt outs from Power 5 teams are why at least 2 bowl games expected to be canceled today,” he reports.

Bowl games are usually a huge reward for a college football program – and to some, they still are this year – but it’s been a grind of a season.

Players have been away from their friends and families for months. Several teams are clearly ready for the season to just be over.

We’ll find out the full College Football Playoff field and bowl schedule later today.