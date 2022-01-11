Report: Bears Are Very Interested In The Bills Right Now

Add another member of the Buffalo Bills organization to the Bears watchlist. On Tuesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Bears reached out to interview Joe Schoen for their GM opening.

“Bears requested an interview with the Buffalo Bills’ assistant general manager Joe Schoen for their GM job,” Schefter tweeted. Noting, “Bears now interested in Schoen, Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier.”

Bears requested an interview with the Buffalo Bills’ assistant general manager Joe Schoen for their GM job, per source. Bears now interested in Schoen, Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2022

In recent days, Chicago has also reached out to interview with Bills coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier. On Black Monday, the Bears cut ties with head coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace. The pair were released after a 6-11 season.

Just three years ago, Nagy was named the NFL’s Coach of the Year, leading Chicago to a 12-4 record and playoff berth. But the coach wasn’t able to sustain that success in the seasons to follow.

Meanwhile, Pace spent seven seasons in Chicago, hiring two coaches and trading up to take two QB’s during his time in the front office. The Bears made the playoffs twice in that span, losing in the Wild Card round on both occasions.

Bears part ways with HC Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace. pic.twitter.com/uZc0212tAq — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2022

Now Chicago’s brass his its eyes on Joe Schoen, who was one of Brandon Beane’s first hires after arriving in upstate New York. Schoen served as the Dolphins director of player personnel from 2014-2017 after working in scouting.

Working in Buffalo, Schoen has certainly seen how to build a team. Over the years, the Bills have paired a tremendous coaching staff with a very good roster. As evidenced by the team’s playoff spot and the attempted pillaging of their organization.