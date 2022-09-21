Report: Bengals Tight End To Miss 'Several' Months

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample is set to undergo knee surgery and miss several months of the 2022 season.

Sample suffered a knee injury during the second quarter of the Bengals' Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He did not return later in the game.

“He’s really physical. He’s blocked some big-time guys at times, lots of key plays we’ve had over the last couple of years. Just a really reliable guy,” head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Wednesday. “So, yeah, it hurts to lose a guy like Drew just because he’s put himself in a position to really help this team. And it’s unfortunate when something like this happens. But it’s football and he’s had a great attitude about it.”

Sample was the primary tight end backup behind starter Hayden Hurst. The team will now rely on Mitchell Wilcox and Devin Asiasi at the reserve TE position.

This injury issue piles onto some serious early-season struggles for the Bengals. After making a run to the Super Bowl this past season, Cincinnati is now 0-2 to start the 2022 campaign.