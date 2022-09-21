Report: Bengals Tight End To Miss 'Several' Months
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample is set to undergo knee surgery and miss several months of the 2022 season.
Sample suffered a knee injury during the second quarter of the Bengals' Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He did not return later in the game.
“He’s really physical. He’s blocked some big-time guys at times, lots of key plays we’ve had over the last couple of years. Just a really reliable guy,” head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Wednesday. “So, yeah, it hurts to lose a guy like Drew just because he’s put himself in a position to really help this team. And it’s unfortunate when something like this happens. But it’s football and he’s had a great attitude about it.”
Sample was the primary tight end backup behind starter Hayden Hurst. The team will now rely on Mitchell Wilcox and Devin Asiasi at the reserve TE position.
This injury issue piles onto some serious early-season struggles for the Bengals. After making a run to the Super Bowl this past season, Cincinnati is now 0-2 to start the 2022 campaign.