Report: Big Name Mentioned For Dolphins Defensive Coordinator

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Defense was the Miami Dolphins' Achilles heel in 2022 and after the team gave up 34 points in their first playoff game in five years, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer paid for it with his job.

Miami fired Boyer after three years from the team and will give head coach Mike McDaniel the chance to build the defensive coaching staff to his own wishes. But one notable name is already getting considerable attention.

According to ESPN Dolphins insider Marcel Louis-Jacques, the Dolphins are considered to be "very much" in contention to hire Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator. Fangio currently serves as a defensive consultant on the Philadelphia Eagles but has nearly two decades of experience as a defensive coordinator.

Prior to working in Philadelphia, Fangio was the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019 to 2021. He went just 19-30 as a head coach and finished last in the AFC West in his final two seasons before being dismissed.

Vic Fangio's 22 years as a coordinator and head coach have seen his teams post 10 seasons as a top 10 defense. He oversaw the San Francisco 49ers defense that reached the NFC Championship Game three years in a row between 2011 and 2013.

While Fangio isn't the defensive coordinator of the Eagles right now, it definitely helps his case that the Eagles defense has gone from middle of the pack to top 10 with four players who have at least 11 sacks this season.

If the Dolphins want an experienced hand guiding the defense, they can do a lot worse than Vic Fangio.

Who will the Dolphins hire as their next defensive coordinator?