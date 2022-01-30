Report: Big Named Mentioned For Jim Harbaugh’s NFL Staff

According to multiple reports, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed for an NFL job on Saturday night.

The Minnesota Vikings are in need of a head coach. Harbaugh, who has been linked to multiple head coaching jobs this offseason, reportedly interviewed for the job on Saturday night.

Harbaugh has previously been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears. It remains to be seen if Harbaugh will make the jump back into the National Football League, but he appears to be very interested.

The former NFL head coach made a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers. He is coming off his best season at Michigan, winning the Big Ten and making the College Football Playoff.

Now, Harbaugh could make the jump back to the NFL. A big name has reportedly been mentioned for his potential staff.

Ex-Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could serve as Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator.

I'm hearing that this would be the plan if Harbaugh were the choice. Doesn't mean he'd be able to execute it, but the pairing has been discussed https://t.co/f5fK5sGd5s — ArifHasanNFT (@ArifHasanNFL) January 30, 2022

That would be a pretty major hire for the Michigan Wolverines head coach, if he makes the jump to the NFL.

Where do you see Harbaugh coaching next year?