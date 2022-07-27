Report: Big Ten Conference Evaluating 4 Notable Schools

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Vonn Bell #11 and Joshua Perry #37 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 59-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, the Big Ten made headlines when it poached UCLA and USC from the Pac-12.

According to a new report from CBS Sports insider Dennis Dodd, they might not be the last two programs to leave. Dodd reported the Big Ten has its sights set on four other Pac-12 programs.

“The Big Ten is evaluating the worthiness of adding Cal, Oregon, Stanford and Washington from the Pac-12 to expand its conference to at least 20 teams, sources told CBS Sports this week,” Dodd wrote.

Here's more via CBS Sports:

“While not confirming expansion activities with those specific schools, Warren told CBS Sports the addition of any teams beyond USC and UCLA (joining in 2024) would come after the current media rights deal is finalized in August.”

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren downplayed any potential interest in adding to the conference at this time, though.

We're not 'targeting,'" said Warren when CBS Sports directly inquired about the candidacy of those four programs. "Like I said, my focus is on taking care of our 14 institutions.

Should the Big Ten add those four programs?