Report: Big Ten Might Feel Pressured To Reconsider Football Decision

The Big Ten Conference has been criticized heavily for its decision to postpone the football season until 2021. Everyone from players to coaches to fans has spoken out against the league’s decision to push the season back.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields created a petition, hoping to force the Big Ten to change its mind.

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion,” the petition reads.

As of Tuesday morning, it has more than 250,000 signatures. Will it lead to any real change, though?

Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch spoke to a notable attorney, who predicts the Big Ten might feel pressured to reconsider.

“The lawyer – not Tom Mars – said if waiver liability is, well, waived, that would be a big development. The new saliva-based COVID-19 test also could be a big step toward a second look,” he reports.

An attorney I respect who long worked inside college football programs predicts that the pressure from parents, players and some schools will result in Big Ten reconsidering its cancellation of fall sports. COVID-19 might force re-cancellation but expects a second chance. 1/ — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) August 18, 2020

The lawyer – not Tom Mars – said if waiver liability is, well, waived, that would be a big development. The new saliva-based COVID-19 test also could be a big step toward a second look. 2/2 — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) August 18, 2020

It’s still difficult to envision the Big Ten changing its mind on football, but the conference will probably have to address the petition at some point.