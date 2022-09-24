Report: Big Ten Starting Quarterback Won't Play Tonight

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 29: The mascot of the Purdue Boilermakers runs with the flag after a score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell has been ruled out for tonight's matchup against FAU with a rib injury.

UCLA transfer QB Austin Burton is likely to start for the Boilermakers, per college football insider Brett McMurphy. This would be Burton's second career start as a sixth-year graduate transfer.

O'Connell was listed as a game-time decision earlier this week.

Coming into tonight's game, O'Connell ranks fifth in the nation with 1,000 passing yards on the 2022 season so far. He also has an excellent TD/INT ratio with eight touchdown passes and just one interception.

O'Connell logged 3,712 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 71.6 completion percentage in his first season as a full-time starter in 2021.

The Boilermakers are 1-2 to start the season with losses to Penn State and Syracuse.

Tonight's game against FAU will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.