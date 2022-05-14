Report: Big Ten Team's No. 1 WR Ruled Academically Ineligible

COLUMBIA, MO - SEPTEMBER 16: The field is reflected in a shiny helmet of the Purdue Boilermakers during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright failed to meet the team's academic eligibility standards and is no longer on the roster, per Tom Dienhart of GoldandBlack.com.

Wright was slated to be the Boilermakers' No. 1 wide receiver option in 2022.

Wright was entering his senior season with the Purdue program. This past season, the former four-star recruit reeled in a career-high 57 catches for 732 yards and seven touchdowns.

Wright was forced to sit out of the Boilermakers' Music City Bowl win over Tennessee in December due to academic issues. He also missed the team's preseason spring workouts this year in order to focus on academics.

Purdue's 2021 leading receiver David Bell signed with the Cleveland Browns as a third-round pick this offseason. The team also lost graduating senior Jackson Anthrop, their third-leading receiver behind Wright.

Broc Thompson, T.J. Sheffield, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and Mershawn Rice are returning as the team's next-leading wideout options in 2022. The program is also welcoming Iowa WR transfer Tyrone Tracy and Auburn WR transfer Elijah Canion.

Purdue will kickoff its 2022 season with a matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions on September 1.