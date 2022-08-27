Report: Bills Appear To Have Made Decision On Matt Araiza

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the bench before the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The writing is reportedly on the wall for Bills "Punt God" Matt Araiza.

According to team podcaster Ashley Petty, the legalities of Araiza's situation are the only thing keeping him on the roster right now. But his locker has been cleared and his nameplate is removed.

Araiza is mentioned in a lawsuit, along with two of his former San Diego State teammates, that says the group gang raped a young woman last year when she was 17.

Diary entries shared by her lawyer on Friday describe the graphic nature of the claims.

Araiza was set to be the Bills punter of the future after releasing their veteran starter. Head coach Sean McDermott spoke on the seriousness of the allegations after Friday night's preseason game:

I understand that there was a game just played, but I want to talk about something that's more important, which is what we have going on with one of our members of our team right now, the Matt Araiza situation that is extremely serious. Just hard to go through and it's not a situation that I or we take lightly whatsoever, and it's very serious. I understand the sensitivity of the situation, and it's clear we have work to do to continue to figure this thing out here, and we're going to do that.

Buffalo selected Araiza in the sixth round of May's draft.