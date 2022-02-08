Report: Blockbuster 4-Team James Harden Trade Being Discussed

As the NBA trade deadline quickly approaches, talks of some big-time moves are beginning to heat up.

Last week, NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Philadelphia 76ers were expected to make a run at Brooklyn superstar James Harden — and that the Nets were open to listen to trade discussions. Since then, the buzz around this potential deal has only grown.

On Tuesday, Boston insider James Stewart reported an interesting wrinkle in this possible move.

The deal could reportedly involve four different NBA franchises.

“Heard the Nets, 76ers, Pelicans and Thunder were / are trying to figure out a deal with James Harden, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons as part of it. James Harden would end up in Philly,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ben Simmons has already been fined nearly $20 million this season for his decision to hold out on all Sixers activities. After requesting a trade away from the franchise this past offseason, it’s clear the three-time All Star wants out of Philly in a big way.

That being said, 76ers GM Daryl Morey has made it very clear that he’ll only shop Simmons if he gets some big-time, All-Star talent in return. James Harden, who turned down a $160 million contract extension with the Nets last offseason, would certainly satisfy the Sixers’ needs.

Earlier this week, Nets head coach Steve Nash said the team would not be trading their All-Star shooting guard. But, reports from NBA insiders continue to oppose that assertion.

