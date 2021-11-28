Report: Bob Stoops Will Take Over At Oklahoma – For Now

Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops will reportedly take over the program in an interim capacity following Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC.

On Sunday, Riley reportedly informed his coaching staff that he will be leaving the Sooners for the Trojans.

Riley’s move to USC came together quickly.

Lincoln Riley just informed his staff at Oklahoma that he’s taking the head coaching job at USC, a source tells @On3sports — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 28, 2021

With Riley reportedly leaving Oklahoma for USC, the Sooners are in need of an interim head coach. Oklahoma is set to play in a non-College Football Playoff bowl game.

According to a report, Bob Stoops will take over the program on an interim basis.

“Unreal, but can confirm Lincoln Riley is leaving OU for USC.. Expect Bob Stoops to be the interim Head Coach. Wow. Just Wow….,” Dusty Dvoracek tweeted on Sunday.

Unreal, but can confirm Lincoln Riley is leaving OU for USC.. Expect Bob Stoops to be the interim Head Coach. Wow. Just Wow…. — Dusty Dvoracek (@DustyDvoracek) November 28, 2021

Stoops, though, will not be the head coach for very long…

“Oklahoma has targeted Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements for Lincoln Riley, league sources tell ESPN. Kingsbury has one year remaining on his contract after this season,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted.

Oklahoma has targeted Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements for Lincoln Riley, league sources tell ESPN. Kingsbury has one year remaining on his contract after this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

It’s pretty tough to imagine Kingsbury leaving a loaded Cardinals team for the Oklahoma job, but hey, it’s worth a shot.