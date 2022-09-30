Report: Boxer Dies Days After Knockout Loss

(Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images)

Junior welterweight Luis Quinones passed away on Thursday night. He was just 25 years old.

Quinones was hospitalized over the weekend after a knockout loss to Jose Munoz. Sadly, he was declared brain-dead on Thursday.

Quinones' brother, Leonardo, confirmed this heartbreaking news on social media.

"You went ahead of us my loving brother, now you are with your heavenly father, whom you adored and served, I love you my brother Luis Quinones, forever and ever in our hearts," he wrote, via ESPN.

Cuadrilatero Boxing, the league that promoted Quinones' last fight, issued a statement on this situation.

"Cuadrilatero Boxing is deeply saddened by the death of Luis Quinones, an exceptional and disciplined human being, who always showed the greatest commitment to this sport," the fight promoter said. "Luis was passionate about boxing, so much so that he left his hometown of Barrancabermeja to continue his career in Barranquilla and become a national athlete. His idol was Julio Cesar Chavez."

Our thoughts are with Quinones' family and friends.