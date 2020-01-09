Report: Bret Bielema A Candidate For NFL Defensive Coordinator Job

Former Arkansas and Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema is reportedly a candidate for a new job in the NFL.

Bielema, 49, served as the defensive line coach for the New England Patriots this season. And he could be in line for a promotion.

The former college football coach is reportedly a candidate for the defensive coordinator job on Joe Judge’s staff in New York.

“Expect Patriots D-line coach Bret Bielema to be in the mix for defensive coordinator,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports.

Joe Judge’s staff with the Giants remains somewhat of a mystery while he finalizes his deal, which should happen soon. But expect Patriots D-line coach Bret Bielema to be in the mix for defensive coordinator. #Giants #Patriots — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 8, 2020

Bielema and Judge worked together in New England, so this could be a natural pairing.

The former college football head coach has been in the NFL for two seasons. He was a consultant for the Patriots in 2018 before moving to the defensive line job this past season.

The Giants officially announced Judge as head coach today.