Report: Brian Flores A Finalist For NFL Coaching Job

Brian Flores is a finalist for the head coaching position with the Houston Texans, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Flores has reportedly made the final cut of three candidates — including Jonathan Gannon and Josh McCown — despite his recent lawsuit against the NFL.

As of this am, I'm told the #Texans still have not made a final decision on their head coach, but Brian Flores is still considered a finalist–even after his filing of a class-action lawsuit in Manhattan federal court against the NFL–along with Jonathan Gannon & Josh McCown. 1/3 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 3, 2022

Flores himself has acknowledged that his lawsuit against the league puts his chances with the Texans (and entire coaching future) in jeopardy, but he believes it’s worth it to expose the “racism in hiring” around the NFL.

That being said, in an interview with ESPN on Wednesday, Flores revealed that he informed both the Texans and the New Orleans Saints about the impending lawsuit before it was filed.

“I’m still very interested in coaching and leading either one of those teams,” he said.

The Texans are on the hunt for their next head coach following the firing of David Culley after just one season. Flores has the most coaching experience out of all the remaining candidates and has long been considered as a top contender to land in Houston.