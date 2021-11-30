Report: Brian Kelly Has Reached Out To Marcus Freeman

Newly minted LSU head coach Brian Kelly is reportedly trying to bring a member of the Notre Dame staff to Baton Rouge.

According to The Athletic’s Pete Sampson, Kelly reached out to his former defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman in an attempt to lure him to the Tigers.

Source: LSU head coach Brian Kelly reached out to Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman on Monday in an effort to bring him to Baton Rouge. Kelly would intend to make Freeman the highest paid defensive coordinator in college football. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) November 30, 2021

“LSU head coach Brian Kelly reached out to Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman on Monday,” Sampson shared. Concluding, “Kelly would intend to make Freeman the highest paid defensive coordinator in college football.”

Of course, this should come as no surprise considering Freeman appears to be one of the sport’s rising coaching and recruiting stars. Many see him as potentially the next HC of the Fighting Irish.

If Kelly plans to make Freeman college football’s highest paid assistant, it would have to top Clemson DC Brent Venables $2.5 million annual salary.

Freeman led Notre Dame’s defense to the 30th rank in the nation, a big reason for the Irish’s 11-1 record.

LSU is also making a hard run at Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees, sources tell @TheAthletic, in addition to DC Marcus Freeman. https://t.co/I9NVJCnrLC — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 30, 2021

Additionally, the Tigers are reportedly making a hard run ND offensive coordinator Tommy Rees as well. The more of his staff Kelly can retain in his new job, the easier it will be to establish a culture with his new team.

Brian Kelly heads to LSU after a Notre Dame record – five straight straight seasons of 10 wins or more. The 60-year-old coach sent shockwaves through the college football world with his decision to jump to the Tigers on Monday night.

With the clock ticking, LSU swung for the fences and landed one of the top coaches in CFB.