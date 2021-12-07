Report: Brian Kelly Hiring Away Key Notre Dame Staffer

Brian Kelly is making a pretty big hire for his coaching staff at LSU.

Per Brody Miller of The Athletic, Kelly is expected to hire Notre Dame co-director of strength and conditioning Jacob Flint to run that same department at LSU.

Flint will be replacing Tommy Moffitt, who had the position before him at the university. This move shouldn’t be too surprising for LSU fans as Flint has been with Kelly at both Notre Dame and Cincinnati.

Brian Kelly is expected to hire Notre Dame co-director of strength and conditioning Jacob Flint to run the department at #LSU, sources confirm to @TheAthletic, replacing Tommy Moffitt. Flint played for Kelly at Central Michigan and has worked for him at Cincy and Notre Dame. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 7, 2021

That move would only be the first domino to fall. Kelly is also going to be hiring Notre Dame’s special teams coordinator Brian Polian.

SOURCE: Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian is expected to join Brian Kelly’s staff at LSU. Polian has SEC coaching experience from his time as STC at Texas A&M. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 7, 2021

This is already likely shaping up to be an all-star staff for the Tigers. Kelly still needs to figure out some of his other position coaches, but those will come in time.

He accepted the job with LSU last Tuesday after he signed a 10-year $95M contract. Kelly had been with the Fighting Irish for 12 years and went 113-40 overall as the head man.

Going into this, Kelly said this opportunity was too good to pass up on. He’ll also have every opportunity to get the Tigers back to national prominence after their championship run in 2019.

Since that season, LSU has gone only 11-11 overall.