Report: Brittney Griner's Defense Team Makes Notable Argument

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Brittney Griner's defense team presented its argument as to why she had cannabis oil in her luggage when she was arrested in February.

Less than two weeks ago, Griner's lawyer gave the court a U.S. doctor's letter stating that the WNBA star should use medical cannabis to treat chronic pain.

With that said, Griner's defense team argued that medical cannabis was used to assuage pain from injuries, which is something other international athletes do as well.

"With the prescription in place, Brittney may have used it for medical but not recreational purposes," lawyer Maria Blagovolina said.

Earlier this week, Russia spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called out U.S. officials for the way they've handled this situation.

“If a U.S. citizen was taken in connection with the fact that she was smuggling drugs, and she does not deny this, then this should be commensurate with our Russian local laws and not with those adopted in San Francisco, New York, and Washington,” Zakharova said, via NewsNation.

If convicted, Griner could face up to 10 years in prison.