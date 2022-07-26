Report: Brittney Griner's Lawyers Expectation For Trial Revealed

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

A decision could soon be made in the Brittney Griner trial.

Griner has been in Russian custody since February of this year. She's had minimal contact with her close ones back in the United States.

Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like good news is on the way.

Griner's lawyers expect her trial to end in early Aug. With that being said, she's expected to receive a significant sentence, even if it's on the shorter end of less than five years.

However, once a sentence is decided on that's when real negotiations can begin, per ESPN's T.J. Quinn.

"BG's lawyers have said they expect the trial to end in early Aug. Once the judge issues his sentence it will be a tough moment for her. Even if it's relatively shorter, say < 5 years, it will be devastating news. But that's when the real negotiations can continue in earnest," said Quinn.

The sentence will indeed be a tough moment for Brittney Griner, but it's also the only way this can all move forward.

Once a sentence is decided on, Griner and her team can work with the Russian and U.S. governments to negotiate a potentially-sooner return home.

Her trial is expected to end in the next couple of weeks.