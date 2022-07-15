Report: Brittney Griner's Lawyers Say She Was Prescribed Medical Cannabis Prior To Arrest

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner's drug possession trial in Russia continued this Friday.

During this Friday's session, Griner's lawyer gave the court a U.S. doctor's letter stating that the WNBA star should use medical cannabis to treat chronic pain.

“The attending physician gave Brittney recommendations for the use of medical cannabis,” said Griner's lawyer, Maria Blagovolina. “The permission was issued on behalf of the Arizona Department of Health.”

This letter from Griner's lawyer is interesting because Russian authorities claim the two-time Olympic gold medalist had cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

Whether or not this letter from Griner's lawyers will change the outcome of this trial is unclear.

Last week, Griner pleaded guilty and acknowledged that she had canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. However, she said there was no criminal intent involved.

If Griner is convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

The next hearing for Griner is currently scheduled for July 26. This trial is supposed to last through at least early August.