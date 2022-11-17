Report: Brittney Griner's Russian Prison Location Identified

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

It was reported last week that Brittney Griner was transferred to a Russian penal colony. On Thursday morning, Reuters dropped an exclusive report that revealed the WNBA star's location.

Per the report from Reuters, Griner was taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Yavas. It's roughly 300 miles southeast of Moscow.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department commented on Griner's whereabouts.

"We are aware of reports of her location, and in frequent contact with Ms. Griner's legal team," the spokesperson said. "However, the Russian Federation has still failed to provide any official notification for such a move of a U.S. citizen, which we strongly protest. The Embassy has continued to press for more information about her transfer and current location."

There have been plenty of disturbing stories about penal colonies and their gruesome conditions that have come to light over the past few months.

The hope for Griner is that Russia will negotiate a prisoner exchange with the United States.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony due to drug charges.