Report: Broncos Have 3 'Main' Candidates For Head Coach

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are getting closer and closer to reaching a decision on their next head coach. And according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, their candidate pool is down to three names.

Per RapSheet:

Sean Payton obviously a big name on the Denver Broncos radar... So is Jim Harbaugh. ... It does seem like the Broncos have three main candidates: you have Dan Quinn [Cowboys defensive coordinator, you have Sean Payton and you have Jim Harbaugh. As far as Harbaugh and the Broncos, [there's] some strong mutual interest.

Payton is reportedly scheduled to meet with the Broncos in Los Angeles very soon after doing a ton of homework on all of the open jobs available right now. While Harbaugh has already met with the team and could do so again in the near future.

Dan Quinn is a name that's popped up over the past couple years since rebuilding the Cowboys defense after coming over from Atlanta.

It doesn't seem there's a clear favorite but many believe Harbaugh and Payton are the two to watch.