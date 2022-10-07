Report: Broncos Star Suffered Broken Leg Last Night

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: A detailed view of a Denver Broncos helmet during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

As if losing to the Indianapolis Colts in the way that they did wasn't bad enough, the Denver Broncos lost one of their most important players to a serious injury that could cost him most of the remaining season - if not all of it.

Broncos All-Pro left tackle Garett Bolles was carted off in the second half of last night's game against the Colts. Per Mike Klis of 9NEWS, Bolles suffered a broken leg.

Klis said that further exams on Bolles' leg to determine its severity are ongoing, but the "best case scenario" is that he misses six weeks. Unfortunately, there is legitimate fear that he could miss more - much more.

Bolles has been the Broncos' starting left tackle since his rookie season in 2017. He missed only four games in his first five seasons and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2020.

The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts battled to an instant classic of awfulness that saw no touchdowns scored in a 12-9 overtime finish.

It marked the first time in NFL history that two teams with starting quarterbacks who had at least four Pro Bowl appearances apiece failed to score a touchdown.

Losing Garett Bolles might have made last night's game a Pyrrhic victory had they managed to eke out the win. But losing the game turns the game from something they can move on from to one that could tank their season.

Worse still, the Broncos don't even have the benefit of a first-round pick next year thanks to their big Russell Wilson trade.

Unless the wins start piling up, this is going to be a long season.