Bronny James might be looking to finish his high-school career at a different school.

Per Landon Buford, he’s looking elsewhere after he transferred to Sierra Canyon in 2019.

I'm hearing Bronny James doesn't want to finish his high school career at Sierra Canyon High School.

James is already being linked to four elite college basketball programs to further continue his career.

His 247Sports profile lists Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina as the main teams after him.

He’s currently listed as a four-star recruit and the fourth-best player in California. He’s also the sixth-best combo guard recruit and the No. 34 overall recruit in 2023, per 247Sports Composite.

He’s currently projected to be a 2024 NBA Draft Pick, but that could change if he decides to go the college route.

If James doesn’t pick a college, it’s possible that he could play with his dad on the Lakers if they choose to sign him.