Report: Bronny James Could Play In Australia In 2023

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James is expected to enter his name in the draft come 2024, but what he does in that year between high school and the NBA remains a mystery.

However, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, a gap year spent in Australia's NBL is on the table.

As Vardon notes, Bronny would be far from the first NBA prospect to venture down under, with Charlotte's LaMelo Ball being the NBL's most famous alum. But that said, it ultimately comes down to which route will prepare him best for the Association.

The G-League and the traditional college route also still options for James, with LeBron previously saying he'd love for his son to attend Duke (if Coach K was still there).

Saying in 2018, "[I] hope he's still at the helm when my boy comes up."

At the end of the day, it's all about getting Bronny to the NBA so he can team up with his father for at least one season. And the way his other son Bryce has been looking lately, a Big 3 of the James Gang can't entirely be ruled out either.