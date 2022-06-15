Report: Browns Star Refused To Take Hall Of Fame Tour

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 3: The exterior of the Pro Football Hall of Fame prior to the NFL Class of 2013 Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on Aug. 3, 2013 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Late last week, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett made it clear he didn't want to go with the team to the Hall of Fame this week.

“Honestly, I don’t want to go [to the Hall],” he said Friday. “I’ve kept myself from going because I don’t want to go until I’m in it. Until I have my face in it, I don't want to go. If we go as a team and Kevin [Stefanski] says, 'I want you to go,' that's fair play. But I'm not trying to go until they have me in there for good.”

As a rookie, Garrett said he didn't want to visit the Hall of Fame until he was inducted. Well, with his team going to Canton on Wednesday as part of mandatory practice, the former No. 1 overall pick's choice was put to the test.

In the end, Garrett was not forced to go, according to a report from Browns insider Nate Ulrich.

"After the Browns held a brief practice at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, coach Kevin Stefanski declined to say whether Garrett would visit the Hall," Ulrich reported. "But a person familiar with the situation said Garrett did not join the tour, keeping intact a personal policy he set years ago."

Will Garrett make it into the Hall of Fame?