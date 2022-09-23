Report: Browns Starting Linebacker Suffers Season-Ending Injury

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns avenged Sunday's loss to the Jets with a convincing win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last night, winning 29-17. But they suffered a pretty bad injury loss in the process.

Star middle linebacker Anthony Walker had to leave the game with a leg injury yesterday. Fans feared the worst, and today their worst fears were realized.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, an MRI on Walker revealed a tear of his quad tendon that requires season-ending surgery. His recovery time from surgery is expected to be five to seven months.

Walker had 13 tackles and a league-leading four tackles for loss prior to his injury. He led the team in tackles last year despite missing four games.

Anthony Walker was a fifth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft following a stellar career at Northwestern. By his second year in the league, he was a regular starter at middle linebacker and one of the team's top tacklers.

In 2019, Walker had 124 tackles and 2.5 sacks. But after the 2020 season, the Colts let him walk in free agency.

The Browns signed Walker to a one-year deal before the 2021 season, and he promptly made the most of it, recording 113 tackles in 13 games. Cleveland signed him to another one-year deal this past offseason.

Walker will be a free agent after this season but he may have a tough time finding a team coming off an injury like this one.

Get well soon, Anthony!