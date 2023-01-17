Report: Bucs Haven't Made Decision On Byron Leftwich Yet

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It seems that Byron Leftwich's job may be safe...at least for now.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, no decision has been made regarding Leftwich, who is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator. Players and coaches are expected to have meetings throughout the day before head coach Todd Bowles talks at 3:30 p.m. ET.

This report goes against what PewterReport.com reported on Monday night when the site ran a story on how Leftwich is set to be fired by Bowles.

Leftwich has been at the center of criticism over the last several months since the Bucs' offense wasn't nearly as good this year as it was last year.

If a change does happen, it'll likely be this week so that the team can get a headstart on interviewing other candidates.

Do you think Leftwich will lose his job?