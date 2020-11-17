Report: Bulls Reportedly Inquired About All-Star Point Guard

The excitement of the NBA offseason has started heating up this week.

Celtics All-Star point guard Kemba Walker has recently entered the conversation of blockbuster trades around the league. The Bulls have reportedly expressed interest in trading for the former Hornets star.

With Chicago likely not keen on shipping off their centerpiece Zack LaVine, the trade offer would likely involve a combination of young talent and future draft picks.

The most logical trade option would probably involve Chicago’s second-year point guard Coby White. The former North Carolina guard had a solid rookie season, averaging 13.2 points per game. The Celtics would have to be forward thinking to agree to anything the Bulls could offer though, considering White is a work-in-progress and the draft picks are years ahead.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported the Bulls’ interest this week.

The Bulls have reached out to the Celtics about a potential trade for Kemba Walker, per @KevinOConnorNBA. (via @OMFonWEEI) pic.twitter.com/V7GP5yZHqk — Hoopsview (@hoopsview) November 17, 2020

In his first season with Boston, Walker took a slight dip in scoring production, averaging 20.4 ppg as opposed to his 25.6 in 2018-19. This wasn’t a product of lost talent though — the point guard just finally has other scoring weapons around him.

If he were to head to Chicago, we’d certainly see the return of Walker as a No. 1 scoring option. LaVine and Walker would be a solid duo, but probably not enough to boost the Bulls higher than a mid-to-low tier playoff team.