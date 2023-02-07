Report: Byron Leftwich Speaking With Major College Football Program

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 27: A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

As NFL teams continue filling out their coaching staffs for the 2023 season, one recently-fired coach appears to be eyeing a return to college.

According to Grace Remington of 247Sports, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has expressed interest in the recently-vacated Notre Dame offensive coordinator position. To that end, he's already spoken to Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. Remington called Leftwich "a serious candidate for the job."

Notre Dame saw the position open up just a few days ago when Tommy Rees - a holdover from the Brian Kelly regime - left to become offensive coordinator at Alabama.

Leftwich was fired at the end of the 2022 season following the team's blowout playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs scoring offense was ranked 25th this past year - their lowest ranking since 2014.

It's been a long time since Byron Leftwich was in college though. He's never held a college coaching job and nearly all of his coaching experience has come under the tutelage of Bruce Arians.

Under Leftwich, the Buccaneers had their three highest-scoring seasons in franchise history. He led the offense that Tom Brady turned into Super Bowl winners in the 2020 season.

But it appears that he is going to try and stretch his wings away from Arians for the foreseeable future.

Will Leftwich become the new Notre Dame offensive coordinator?