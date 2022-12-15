Report: California Makes Decision On UCLA's Big Ten Move

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 04: UCLA Bruins helmet during the college football game between the LSU Tigers and the UCLA Bruins on September 04, 2021, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

California has officially approved UCLA's move to the Big Ten.

UC regents have given UCLA the go-ahead to join the conference as long as the school takes mitigation measures involving travel and other issues, per Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times.

The Pac-12 can go look for the school's replacement as it will be joining USC in the Big Ten starting in 2024.

This was always going to be the most likely decision. The UC Regents have also taxed the Bruins in the range of $2 million to $5 million, per Nicole Auerbach.

USC and UCLA are set to become Big Ten conference members on Aug. 2, 2024. Sports competitions between them and other Big Ten schools will then begin during the 2024-25 academic year.

With this now official, it could be the tip of the iceberg in terms of other colleges moving to bigger conferences.