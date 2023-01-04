Report: Carlos Correa's Deal Will Be 'Dramatically Different' After Physical

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 03: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after making a catch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 03, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

After initially agreeing to terms with the San Francisco Giants before a concerning physical nixed the deal, Carlos Correa then turned his attention to the New York Mets.

Now, the Mets have concerns of their own about Carlos Correa.

On his latest podcast episode, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said he expects Correa's contract to be "dramatically different" after this latest physical.

We expect it to be a dramatically different deal. It's not going to be 12-years, $315 million guaranteed. ... Yes the Mets have all the leverage but they also want a happy player. ... You want that player to be comfortable with the deal he's gotten and not feel like he has gotten shafted in some respect. Clearly, if you're Correa and you're Boras, you're going to have to recognize that this is a concern that has arisen with two different clubs and it's going to need to be addressed.

The 28-year-old shortstop was supposed to be one of the gems of this offseason, but having two teams balk at the idea of signing him to a massive deal has to be extremely concerning.