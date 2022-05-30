Report: Cause Of Death Revealed For NFL Cornerback Jeff Gladney

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 27: Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) during an NFL preseason game between the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug 27, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NFL world was stunned today as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney suddenly lost his life. He was 25 years old.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet confirmed that he died in a car accident on Monday morning. His passing is being mourned by family, loved ones and former teammates.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, Gladney's former teammate at TCU who entered the NFL with him in 2020, took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his friend:

“Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!” Jalen Reagor. “R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”

Jeff Gladney was a two-time All-Big 12 selection at cornerback while at TCU. After a superb pre-draft prep process, the Minnesota Vikings took him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft at No. 31 overall.

Unfortunately, Gladney's time in Minnesota was short. Following a solid rookie season, Gladney was arrested on a felony family violence assault charge in Dallas. He turned himself in to authorities in April, and the Vikings released him after he was indicted.

Gladney was found not guilty on those charges this past March. Two months later, the Arizona Cardinals offered to give him a second chance, signing him to two-year, $6.5 million deal.

Our hearts go out to Jeff Gladney's family and loved ones.