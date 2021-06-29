Report: Celtics Targeting Notable Coach For Assistant Role

While reports of this hire surfaced earlier this month, the Boston Celtics made things official yesterday with the hiring of new head coach Ime Udoka. And with the top position now locked in, it’s time to start filling out the first-time head coach’s assistant staff.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are targeting Pacific University head coach Damon Stoudamire to join the new-look staff.

Pacific’s Damon Stoudamire is a target of the Boston Celtics to join new coach Ime Udoka’s staff, sources tell ESPN. Stoudamire is a former WCC coach of year and NBA Rookie of Year. He played 13 NBA seasons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2021

Stoudamire took over as the head coach of Pacific in 2016. In his five years leading the program, he’s logged a 71-77 overall record. After coaching the team to a career-best 23-10 record in 2019-20, the up-and-coming leader was named the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year.

While his coaching experience may be limited to the college game, Stoudamire has plenty of years logged around the NBA.

After four seasons playing for Arizona (1991-95), the former Wildcats star was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft. Following the Rookie of the Year performance through his first season in the league with the Toronto Raptors, he went on to have a solid career — averaging 13.4 points through 13 years in the NBA.

Yesterday, reports surfaced that San Antonio Spurs assistant Will Hardy is finalizing a deal to join Udoka’s staff.

Stoudamire very well could be the next name to join the team.