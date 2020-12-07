Despite a 3-9 record and a brutal 45-0 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly sticking with head coach Anthony Lynn at least through the end of the season.

ESPN NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports the Chargers have a great deal of respect for their coach and have no immediate plans to make a change.

Lynn got off to a hot start with Los Angeles when he joined the team in 2017. Through his first two seasons, the fourth-year coach lead the Chargers to a 21-11 overall record. In 2018, LA had an AFC-best 12-4 record and notched a road playoff win under Lynn.

The past two years have been a struggle, though. The Chargers went 5-11 last year and are in the midst of a 3-9 season this year.

Sources: As disappointing as the #Patriots loss was, no #Chargers head coaching change is imminent. The organization has a tremendous amount of respect for Anthony Lynn, always has, and would prefer to evaluate everything at the end of the year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2020

Lynn’s early successful is likely the source of the franchise’s reluctance to part ways with him.

The puzzling fact about the Chargers recent struggles is the amount of talent available on the roster.

Lynn and his coaching staff haven’t been unable to utilize the weapons at their disposal. With rookie sensation Justin Herbert at the helm and offensive weapons like Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles should be better than their record shows.

Another indicator the blame should fall on the coaching staff is the sheer number of close losses the Chargers have suffered this season. LA has lost five games this year by five points or less.

Unless he can pull off a miracle, it would be a surprise to see Anthony Lynn take the field for the Chargers next year. At least he has his job for the rest of the season.

Los Angeles faces off against Atlanta on Sunday.