Report: Chase Young Might Miss Time To Start 2022 Season

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team warms up before the start of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

When Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young tore his ACL against Tampa Bay in November, they knew it would be a long road to recovery.

And while Young continues to get healthier, it isn't likely that the Pro Bowl pass rusher will be suiting up for Week 1.

Per ESPN's John Keim, "it's possible" that the former second overall pick begins the 2022 season on the IR which would knock him out at least four games.

He's already expected to begin training camp on the team's PUP list. However head coach Ron Rivera knows that it's important that Washington doesn't rush him back.

“At the end of the day, we can’t force anything,” Rivera said his minicamp press conference. “It’s about when the player’s ready to roll and we’ll go because he is valuable to us. You don’t want to force that situation and all of a sudden you don’t have a healthy player and something bad happens."

“So, again, we’re going to do it right. We’re going to prepare him. In the meantime, that just means other guys are getting opportunities and have got to step up and play some good football.”

When we'll ultimately get to see Chase Young back on the field doing his thing continues to be a question.

But he should be able to return at some point this season.