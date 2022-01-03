Report: Clemson Assistant Coach Leaving For Oklahoma

Another Clemson is on his way out. And he’s following longtime coordinator Brent Venables to Norman, Oklahoma. On Monday, Rivals.com‘s Larry Williams reported that Todd Bates is leaving the Tigers for a promotion on the OU’s staff.

“Big news,” Williams tweeted. “Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates is going to Oklahoma to be co-defensive coordinator.”

Bates joined Dabo Swinney’s Clemson staff back in 2017 as a defensive line coach after three seasons at Jacksonville State.

The Clemson assistant was key to the Tigers’ outstanding recruiting classes. In 2019, Bates was named Rivals’ Recruiter of the Year. After which he was named the program’s recruiting director.

Additionally, Bates helped develop numerous NFL talents on the defensive line, including Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.

The 38-year-old coach played for the University of Alabama before a couple seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Bates began his coaching career in high school, rising all the way to the ACC’s top power in the span of 10 years.

Now Bates will attempt to carry his success on to the Oklahoma Sooners, who will be joining the SEC in the near future.