George Mason baseball player Sang Ho Baek passed away on Saturday, Jun. 12, the team announced.

The freshman pitcher was 20 years old.

“We are devastated by the passing of Sang,” head coach Bill Brown said. “Sang was an incredible teammate who was loved by everyone associated with Mason baseball. He will be missed and forever cherished in our hearts. Right now, our thoughts are with Sang’s family at this unbearably difficult time.”

Baek had just completed his freshman season with the Patriots. He made seven appearances and notched his collegiate debut against UMBC on Mar. 12.

While the university did not disclose his cause of death, one of Baek’s George Mason teammates set up a GoFundMe page to support his family through this difficult time. In the page’s description, the teammate explained that Baek passed away suddenly after complications from a Tommy John surgery he underwent earlier this year.

“Sang was a member of the 2021 George Mason Baseball team. After battling through injuries throughout the season, Sang required Tommy John surgery. He suddenly passed away due to complications with his surgery,” the description reads. “As a team, we are all mourning his passing. We are asking for donations in order to support Sang’s family through this difficult time. Any and all donations are appreciated, and the Baek family will receive all of the proceeds.”

Our thoughts are with Baek’s family and the George Mason team through this incredibly difficult time.

If you’d like to make a donation to the GoFundMe page click here.